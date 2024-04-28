Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 12.1 %

PW opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

