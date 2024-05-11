Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$74.38

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.72.
IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total transaction of C$422,937.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,169. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
