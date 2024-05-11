Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $50.95

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qiagen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after buying an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.