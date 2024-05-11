Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $28.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

