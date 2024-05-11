2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.
TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.31 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
