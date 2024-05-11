2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $0.31 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

