Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Symbotic Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 578.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

