Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Amplitude Stock Performance

AMPL opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amplitude by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

