Susquehanna Increases GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $50.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

