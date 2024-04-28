Dohj LLC Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 6,963,533 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.