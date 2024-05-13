Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Univest Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

