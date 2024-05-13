NBC Securities Inc. Buys 109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

GLD stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

