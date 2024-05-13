Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Drops By 16.4%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

