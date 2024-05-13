Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Drops By 16.4%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Pipe
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.8 %
Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.56. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.92.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Pipe
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.