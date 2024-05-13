Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 16.3%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.33. 18,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

