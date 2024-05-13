NBC Securities Inc. Sells 597 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.08. 686,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

