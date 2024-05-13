Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 427,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,337. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $677.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.