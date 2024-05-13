NBC Securities Inc. Sells 9,526 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. 3,461,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578,102. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

