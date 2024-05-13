Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 186,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PAVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. 748,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

