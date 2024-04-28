White Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

IFF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.61. 900,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

