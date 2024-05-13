Lemonade Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,597 call options.

Lemonade Stock Up 19.5 %

LMND stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.81. 2,476,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,449. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.