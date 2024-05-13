Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 16.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Marker Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
MRKR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.68.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
