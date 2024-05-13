Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 16.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRKR Free Report ) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRKR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

