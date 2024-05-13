Traders Purchase Large Volume of SunPower Call Options (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 24,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,917 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 20.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 35.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $2.85. 9,820,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,429. SunPower has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $499.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. Research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

