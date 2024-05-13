Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of DoorDash Call Options (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 67,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the average daily volume of 21,334 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,202 shares of company stock worth $63,744,128. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after buying an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.83. 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,407. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

