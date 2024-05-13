CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 800,000 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,797,550 shares in the company, valued at $24,684,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CMPO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 199,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,282. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $531.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

