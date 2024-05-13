Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $609.52. 581,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day moving average of $535.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.61 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

