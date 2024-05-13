NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 66,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,703. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

