Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $1,053,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TYL traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $460.74. 286,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.02 and a 200 day moving average of $415.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $465.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.85.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

