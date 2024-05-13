NBC Securities Inc. Sells 824 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 251,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after buying an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 436,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,104. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

