Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of PMETF stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,602. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

