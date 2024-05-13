Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 591,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of PMETF stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,602. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$13.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.14.
About Patriot Battery Metals
