NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,519 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI remained flat at $19.08 during trading on Monday. 1,728,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

