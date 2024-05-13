NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 228,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 55,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

