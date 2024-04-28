Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$148.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.18.

Get Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.