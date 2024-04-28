Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$148.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.18.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$115.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

