Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

