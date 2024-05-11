Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.39 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 94,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

