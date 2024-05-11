Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.88.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$411.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1998433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

