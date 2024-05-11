Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Bradley

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 87.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 35.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

