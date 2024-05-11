Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Vera Bradley Stock Performance
Shares of VRA opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
