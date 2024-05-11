Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.77.

NYSE SNOW opened at $157.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

