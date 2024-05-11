Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.68.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.
