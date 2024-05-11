Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $3,329,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

