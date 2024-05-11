KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in KVH Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Featured Stories

