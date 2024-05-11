KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.17.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 14.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
