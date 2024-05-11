Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PARA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.