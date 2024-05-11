Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Set at C$18.00 by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.55.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

