Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.6 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.22.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

