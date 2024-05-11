Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.6 %
JAGX stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.22.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.