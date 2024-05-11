Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ichor by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ichor by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.