Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 444,573 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

