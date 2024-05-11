Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$69.69

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$57.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.89. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.56.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.3381924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.