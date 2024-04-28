Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$87.00 to C$86.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.42.

BEI.UN opened at C$73.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$57.14 and a 1 year high of C$80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

