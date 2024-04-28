National Bankshares Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$6.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.70.

TSE:CEU opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.11.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$127,650.00. Also, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

