Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $9.29

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
