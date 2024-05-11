Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $22.08 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 214,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

