EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $209,568 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.