Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.51 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

